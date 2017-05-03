Animal Kingdom

These 4″ x 4″ tiles were done with Velvet underglazes on commercially-made terracotta tiles and left unglazed. Fired in January, 2016.
Advertisements
These 4″ x 4″ tiles were done with Velvet underglazes on commercially-made terracotta tiles and left unglazed. Fired in January, 2016.
Love the rabbit. And the birds and their box home.
Thank you. I liked doing these little animals, surprised myself how they turned out.
They’re lovely… !
Thank you!
Love these, fab!
Thank you!
Another great collection and, despite my pig fandom, I think the rabbit is my favourite.
Thank you. He is a cute little guy. And inspired by an art friend who is always wondering if I made a rabbit tile. I hope she comes to the Tile Fest, and if so, the bunny is hers.
Hello Claudia, these are wonderful. I especially like #1 and #4. Laura
Thank you. I enjoyed making these creatures, real life or not. A personality always emerges and I like that.
Seeing these just makes my mood so much better! Thanks
You’re welcome, and thank you!
Oh the look on that rabbit’s face! They are all just terrific. N.
Thank you. Yes, the rabbit certainly has an expression, doesn’t he?
So good. 🙂
Thank you!