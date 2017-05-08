People at Home

These tiles were fired in January 2017, done in Velvet underglazes with no glaze on top. There is a variety of clays and sizes, each one mentioned in the captions.

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    These are all great. As always, I’m drawn most to the ones featuring cats. I love that the bathing woman is green. It makes me think she’s become a mermaid as she relaxes.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Oh, I love that idea.!!! I have spent a lot of happy hours in the tub, reading a book, usually, over my life, so this lady is from my own thoughts.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. Clay seems to bring out the personality in people that I create in a way other mediums don’t. I like this population and enjoyed making them.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you, glad you like them. In the interest of accuracy, though, in case anyone wants to use the commercial tiles, they are perfectly smooth and even. It is my glaze technique that you are noticing. My application of underglaze with a brush leads to unevenness which is usually considered a flaw (as opposed to if I did it with a sprayer or dipped the tiles). Also the carving of lines leaves underglaze crumbs. (though I try to get rid of them I don’t want to damage the image by too much interfering, sweeping away, etc.) If I put the “shiny” glaze on the tiles it would even out some of this, but I like the matte texture and look. I just wanted to mention this in case anyone wants to try commercially-made tiles and is wondering. I’m getting ready to post something on the bowls I’ve been doing that will address glaze and underglaze working together. I do like the terracotta ones better than the white ones, if a recommendation is needed!

      2. Claudia McGill Post author

        You’re welcome, just don’t want to put people off commercial tiles – their appeal is the nice even surface and the regularity of their dimensions (unlike my handmade tiles) which makes it nice in case you want to do tiles for a backsplash, say – which is a very doable project for anyone with these to work with. I hope to encourage people to try this!

      3. Claudia McGill Post author

        Well, somehow it transformed itself on the way here. So all is made right and your message arrived. I am always glad to hear from you.

