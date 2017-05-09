January #10 – 8×10 Series 4 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Are are the cycles of bird house and birds on wire available
Yes. I can save them for you.
I love the area of lime-chartreuse in this one. It makes the whole piece sing and makes it seem as if the other shapes are radiating around it.
Thank you. I love this color of yellow-green and I think it is cooling and warm at the same time, although I know that can’t be, but it always seems to focus an image. Black does the same thing, but in a different way. And this c0lor has an emotional pull for me, for some reason. Makes me happy.