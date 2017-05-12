Blurred Vision at Home

How about some more of those blurred photos, the ones where I wave the camera in front of this or that thing and see what happens?
These were done at home. First: tubes of paint piled on a table.
And here, my little green salt and pepper shakers, sitting on the kitchen counter.
Remember, all I did was move the camera, a simple point and shoot machine, nothing fancy. And nothing else is done to these photos. They just emerge.
Of course, there were many more images that were total flops. But when it works, well, I just love the surprises I get.
Advertisements
I still haven’t had any success with this, but you do it well! (K)
For every one that turns out ok, there are about 20 that are totally useless. I’d never do this with film. But digital cameras, well, it’s made for them. Just toss the rejects and savor the successes.
Years ago , when we drove to NYC, we’d stay in NJ because hotels were less expensive. Every night in the dark,we’d drive back from the city, past lit up industrial sights, and I’d hold my point and shoot and snap photos. I got some really interesting shots. I like how yours turned out, too. And yes, digital makes it easier to keep the good ones.
Thank you. I’ve taken some nice ones of our suburban little area at night that make it look – out of this world, or cosmopolitan, or threatening. Amazing what can be captured without manipulation (I mean digitally, not the waving the camera around part). I like exploring that aspect of picture taking.
Super cool! Love the movement and color – they are abstracts in film!
It’s fun to do and always a surprise, even the failures!
As soon as I saw those salt and pepper shakers, they reminded me of that piece you posted earlier this week where we discussed the impact of that lime-chartreuse colour. The green has the same impact here.
I do keep returning to it. I just love it and how vibrant it is and how it influences other colors.