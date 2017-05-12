Blurred Vision at Home

How about some more of those blurred photos, the ones where I wave the camera in front of this or that thing and see what happens?

These were done at home. First: tubes of paint piled on a table.

And here, my little green salt and pepper shakers, sitting on the kitchen counter.

Remember, all I did was move the camera, a simple point and shoot machine, nothing fancy. And nothing else is done to these photos. They just emerge.

Of course, there were many more images that were total flops. But when it works, well, I just love the surprises I get.

