Results Are In – Part 1

I took the bowls and plates out of the kiln. If you remember, they were in for the firing of their underglaze colors. I fired at cone 06, since I am using lowfire white and terracotta clay. No disasters and no huge failures. I breathed a sigh of relief.

I have also come to a decision. Though these are all “functional” objects, I’ve decided not to glaze them. I don’t like the look of my work when it’s glazed – the shine detracts from the intricacy and seems to hide or obscure the details. I just don’t like it, and I’ve been dreading the glazing step all along for this reason.

By skipping this step, it means these items are not food-safe, can’t be washed in the dishwasher, and so on. Well, I just don’t care. I didn’t make them for the public and I don’t mean to sell them at a show. If I let them go, it will be with written instructions along the lines I just mentioned. To me, I guess these items are “sculptures” rather than something to stack your potato salad into for a family dinner.

That means that these pieces are all finished now. What you see is what they are!

First, I’ll show you the large bowls that were made without wax resist being involved. I have a picture of each one from the top, showing the interior design, and then a side view.

Next, I’ll show you the bowls that were included the wax resist – first, the unfired bowl with resist in place, then the fired results. You may be surprised at what emerged.

And here is one bowl that didn’t satisfy me. The white dots are too much contrast for the rest of the design, I think, and too plain. Not to mention the dislike I have for that irregular blob – what happened there? I believe I will give the spots some kind of detail and fire the bowl again in a later load.

OK, I think that is enough for today.

