January #11 – 8×10 Series

From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery.

 

2 thoughts on “January #11 – 8×10 Series

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. I like the motif of climbing – hills, steps, etc. I find it shows up a lot in my abstract work but also as I think about it, stairs, ladders, so on, in more representational work. And I always think of things as going up, not down.

