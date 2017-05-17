January #11 – 8×10 Series 2 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I like the repetition of step shapes/forms in this piece.
Thank you. I like the motif of climbing – hills, steps, etc. I find it shows up a lot in my abstract work but also as I think about it, stairs, ladders, so on, in more representational work. And I always think of things as going up, not down.