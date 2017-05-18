There Is No Place Like Home

These were fired in January, 2017, and made in late 2016.
House with a person looking out, commercially made terracotta tile base, 4″ x 4″
Yellow house and car, commercially made terracotta tile base, 4″ x 4″
Blue house, handmade terracotta tile base, @ 6″ x 6″
House facades, handmade terracotta tile base, @ 6″ x 6″
Sunflowers near a house and its back door, handmade terracotta tile base, @6″ x 6″
These are so vibrant! I like the multiple patterns (and contented person) in No. 1.
Thank you. That house was in Ambler, PA. Off Bethlehem Pike.