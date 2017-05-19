Results Are In – Part 3

I have been working on a group of hand-built bowls and plates for some time. I’ve fired them with their colors and I’ll spend the next few posts going over the results. Here are earlier posts in the series, if you want to take a look back. They are listed in reverse order; read from the bottom up if you want to go in order.

Results Are In – Part 2

Results Are In – Part 1

Kiln Time for the Bowls and Plates

Update on the Hand-Built Bowl Project

Bowls and Plates – Update

The Future Holds a Secret

Today we move on to plates. All of them came out well, and I’m satisfied with the results. I’ve arranged them with their pre-firing selves, so that you can see the difference a couple of thousand degrees can make to a plate…

