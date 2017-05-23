People in the Outdoors

These tiles were fired in January, 2017.
-
-
Man fishing in the surf, , commercial terracotta tile base, 4″ x 4″.
-
-
Ice skaters, handmade terracotta tile base, @ 6″ x 6″.
-
-
Lady reading on the beach, commercial terracotta tile base, 4″ x 4″.
-
-
Man looking at a fish in the river, handmade terracotta tile base, @ 6″ x 6″.
-
-
Man sitting in a lawn chair, handmade terracotta tile base, @ 6″ x 6″
Like this:
Like Loading...
These tiles are so much fun and what a lovely way to showcase your artwork, Claudia.
Thank you. Tiles bring out a different side of me, I think. They are fun.