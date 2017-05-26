January #13 – 8×10 Series

6 Replies

From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery.

 

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “January #13 – 8×10 Series

  1. memadtwo

    More magic. The colors in this series have an otherworldly feel to them. The landscape here is definitely enchanted. (K)

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think given the time I was doing all of these, I did not overwork them or overthink them, and with some distance from their creation, I am liking them better than I did at the time, they felt rushed to me. But now, I guess it was …me…that was rushed, not the paintings. Funny how your certain state of mind really comes through in the brushes, every time.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    I am paying more attention to this green now that you have pointed it out. I hadn’t quite consciously realized how much I like it but I do, and I see my inner guide has been choosing it and trying to tell me.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s