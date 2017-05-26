January #13 – 8×10 Series 6 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
More magic. The colors in this series have an otherworldly feel to them. The landscape here is definitely enchanted. (K)
Thank you. I think given the time I was doing all of these, I did not overwork them or overthink them, and with some distance from their creation, I am liking them better than I did at the time, they felt rushed to me. But now, I guess it was …me…that was rushed, not the paintings. Funny how your certain state of mind really comes through in the brushes, every time.
I love the shapes and patterns…
Thank you!
There’s that punchy lime green again! I like the repetition of circular shapes.
I am paying more attention to this green now that you have pointed it out. I hadn’t quite consciously realized how much I like it but I do, and I see my inner guide has been choosing it and trying to tell me.