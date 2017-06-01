January #14 – 8×10 Series 6 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
The shadows observing the light…(K)
I really like that the orb (a dusk moon?) is contained within that strip of blue and I like those little trees who seem to be standing watching the sunset/sunrise.
Thank you, I like that color combination next to each other.
Thank you. I think the older I get the more I feel a – almost a participation with – the trees or the sun or moon, and how the day passes outside. I think this painting expresses that and I was happy with that.
What a mysterious orb! I saw it as a dome at first but that’s the science fiction fan in me. I also like the subtle texture of these pieces.
Thank you. I like the dome idea. A world far away in the future.