January #14 – 8×10 Series

6 Replies

From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery.

 

6 thoughts on “January #14 – 8×10 Series

  2. Laura (PA Pict)

    I really like that the orb (a dusk moon?) is contained within that strip of blue and I like those little trees who seem to be standing watching the sunset/sunrise.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think the older I get the more I feel a – almost a participation with – the trees or the sun or moon, and how the day passes outside. I think this painting expresses that and I was happy with that.

