Interlude – Take a look into the studio

I have a lot of mail art and ATC items partially done. I tend to work on a large group and do a little bit at a time to each one. Here is a pile of pieces waiting for their next stage in life.

And here things are after another round of pasting and painting and so on. I’ve set the ones to the side that I think are getting close.

Others are needing more work. I cleaned up and stacked them, ready for the next session.

