Interlude – Take a look into the studio

I have a lot of mail art and ATC items partially done. I tend to work on a large group and do a little bit at a time to each one. Here is a pile of pieces waiting for their next stage in life.
And here things are after another round of pasting and painting and so on. I’ve set the ones to the side that I think are getting close.
Others are needing more work. I cleaned up and stacked them, ready for the next session.
It’s so wonderful having the greenery right outside your studio. And a space to leave everything set up! (K)
Yes, when we moved here we chose this house partly for the big downstairs room that I could use. I really like it and it has been so useful over the years. In the previous house I was in the attic. This is much better. Especially nice when I am doing a project that requires me to go in and out of the house, and always nice just to see nature.
Thanks for showing a part of your process and your work environment!
Thank you. Every so often I like to do this, as it seems to encourage me to realize – there is coherence in my ways, even if I don’t always think so. And, I do like my studio, it is a comforting place for me to be and I am lucky to have the space. Thank you.
You have a wonderful art space. I love that you’ve always got things ready and waiting for you.
Yes, it is a real luxury to have had this space – when I was doing art as a business, holding classes, and now, when I more and more just want to enjoy myself, it has been perfect. And you are right, having my work undisturbed makes a big difference.
Yes it is! although I have to admit I have a romantic vision of an attic studio….well, neither will be happening this lifetime. Maybe next.
The attic was nice but very hot in the summer and dragging stuff up to the 3rd floor – ugh. There was such a nice view out of the window, into a tree, though. Like being in a bird’s nest.