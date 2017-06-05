Trees With Foliage

I continue my obsession with trees.
I like trees and painting trees and I don’t think I’ll be stopping anytime soon. These things take you where they take you.
These acrylic paintings are all 6″ x 6″ and were done in March, 2017.
Advertisements
I continue my obsession with trees.
I like trees and painting trees and I don’t think I’ll be stopping anytime soon. These things take you where they take you.
These acrylic paintings are all 6″ x 6″ and were done in March, 2017.
I hear footsteps. (K)
Trees stalking my brain?
Tree spirits maybe.
I love your trees so do please keep painting them.
Makes my day to hear that. I have many more in me, I think.