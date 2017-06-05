Trees With Foliage

5 Replies

I continue my obsession with trees.

I like trees and painting trees and I don’t think I’ll be stopping anytime soon. These things take you where they take you.

These acrylic paintings are all 6″ x 6″ and were done in March, 2017.

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Trees With Foliage

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s