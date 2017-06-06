This painting was done in May, 2017. You may remember seeing it displayed in my booth in the pictures from Saucon Creek on June 3. Anyway, here it is on its own. Acrylics, crayons, and ink, 24″ x 36″.
Even better close up. (K)
Thank you. It’s full of experimentation with different materials. I had the large board just sitting around, and I figured, why not try a few things?
This is wonderful. It includes so many of my favorite features of your art. Is that a cat front and center? I would like to see this one in person.
Thank you! Yes, it is a cat in the front. I put in a crowd of characters including the bird and cat and that is what made me think of the idea of myth, because there are always such oddly assorted creatures and people doing all kinds of things in myths. I thought I’d just jump in with my own. I enjoyed doing this painting because it is so large and also because I used crayons and ink in it as well. Just sort of went out there without worrying about how it would end up.
Fascinating. Interested to hear how crayons in particular worked for you — the piece is so vibrant!
Love the colors!
Lovely bright warm colours Claudia… !
Thank you. They add another layer of depth of color and I try to choose colors that will intensify the painted color (crayons need to be done on top of the paint, not the other way around). Being able to see two or more colors at once makes the colors more shimmery and eye-catching.
Thank you!
I love the use of yellow in the centre of the painting. It makes me think of a warm glow, that the figures are either protected by it or are projecting it. Or both.
Thank you. The crayons and paint together really do a great job, I think.
Thank you, that is what I thought, too, that the creatures are inside a magic circle, kind of, with the bird, creature of the night, I thought of it as an owl-type bird, observing from outside it. Many things could be going on here, I thought.
Isn’t painting large fun? I’m enjoying it, too. Myth is a great name for this piece.
Thank you. When I finished it I said, what is this all about? And the word just came into my head. I like the idea that now I have added a myth (wordless, but still, a story) to the world.