January #15 – 8×10 Series

6 Replies

From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery.

 

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “January #15 – 8×10 Series

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    No, it’s on the same canvas board as the others. I think it reflects more in the scanning process. Not as good a picture as the others for some reason.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s