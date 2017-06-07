January #15 – 8×10 Series 6 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
The texture of this one seems much rougher. Was it on a different substrate or did you just create a rougher visual texture?
Now this one holds a passage. (K)
No, it’s on the same canvas board as the others. I think it reflects more in the scanning process. Not as good a picture as the others for some reason.
Lovely colours, shapes and textures!
Thank you!
Neat! Again drawn to science fiction — looks like a far-off crystalline bridge in the night sky in the upper portion…