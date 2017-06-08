Commuters: Train and Bus

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    They have done so in Pittsburgh. My son lived there for a while and the buses are painted all colors. I thought it was the best thing I saw there and every visit I made I took more photos. Here is my first impression —https://claudiamcgillart.wordpress.com/2013/04/05/the-city-bus-and-art/

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I used a photo I’d taken of a student at University of Pittsburgh as the model for this tile, but the buses in Pittsburgh really are pink (and all other colors, they paint them to look great!)

  5. memadtwo

    I love that! All cities should take note. Although the MTA is so busy just trying to make the trains and buses run at all, they probably wouldn’t even consider it at the moment. (K)

  8. Claudia McGill Post author

    I’m not sure how these multi-colored buses came about, they are not new-looking, so I guess they’ve been around a while. No one else seems to make a big deal about them but I think they are an attraction and they sure do brighten things up on chilly winter days and in the hot summer, too.

