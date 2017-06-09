Waiting Room Portraits

A couple of days ago I went with my husband to a doctor’s appointment, for his knee. We’ve been to this same location several times and each waiting room experience has been the same as all the others. The crutches, walkers, hobbling people; the same TV blaring in the corner; the dim lighting; the same brown scheme of the waiting room.
This time the room seemed even more crowded than usual. I got out my little notepad to draw, hoping to distract myself. I hadn’t brought drawing materials; I used my little memo book.
It did the job. We didn’t have to wait long and I was content while we were waiting. I find drawing helpful in situations where I feel overwhelmed or pinned in by people – it’s a space in which to escape.
Who’d think a 3″ or so notepad could do so much?
The tick marks are such a wonderful accident! A portrait of a person waiting in a waiting room — and a symbol of marking time faded in the background.
Great drawings Claudia and what a perfect way to pass the time while waiting for your husband’s appointment… !
Thank you. I get unnerved by lots of people in a busy space and drawing occupies my mind better than anything else, guess because I actively am doing something. Luckily we didn’t have to wait long. !!!
Great little gestural drawings. I rather like what the tally marks add to the first drawing.
My sense of control disliked it but the serendipity forces were in control. And, it’s my little memo book, not the Sistine Chapel, I reminded myself. So, it worked out. Maybe this lady is worriedly keeping track of something.