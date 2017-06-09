Waiting Room Portraits

A couple of days ago I went with my husband to a doctor’s appointment, for his knee. We’ve been to this same location several times and each waiting room experience has been the same as all the others. The crutches, walkers, hobbling people; the same TV blaring in the corner; the dim lighting; the same brown scheme of the waiting room.

This time the room seemed even more crowded than usual. I got out my little notepad to draw, hoping to distract myself. I hadn’t brought drawing materials; I used my little memo book.

It did the job. We didn’t have to wait long and I was content while we were waiting. I find drawing helpful in situations where I feel overwhelmed or pinned in by people – it’s a space in which to escape.

Who’d think a 3″ or so notepad could do so much?

Advertisements