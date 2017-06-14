Trees With Bare Branches

Acrylics, 6″ x 6″, from March, 2017.
I like the way bare branches reach out – you can see it clearly when the leaves don’t get in the way. There is something communicative about this extension, I think.
I love these!!! Especially the tops one.
Thank you!
The travels of branches are indeed beautiful. (K)
I always enjoy your tree paintings.
So much personality in your trees, even the way you talk of them reaching out. It’s part of what I love about them.
I remember when I was young I liked to lie on the ground and look up into trees, figuring out the paths of the branches as they went into the sky.
Thank you. A population growing faster and faster. I keep finding new things to think about them and try to depict.
Thank you. I know I think of each tree as a personality and I’ve always enjoyed the variety and the dignity of each one, even if it is old or diseased or unshapely…