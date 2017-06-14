Trees With Bare Branches

Acrylics, 6″ x 6″, from March, 2017.

I like the way bare branches reach out – you can see it clearly when the leaves don’t get in the way. There is something communicative about this extension, I think.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    I remember when I was young I liked to lie on the ground and look up into trees, figuring out the paths of the branches as they went into the sky.

  8. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I know I think of each tree as a personality and I’ve always enjoyed the variety and the dignity of each one, even if it is old or diseased or unshapely…

