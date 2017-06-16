House Inside a Fairy Tale

Here is the other large painting you may remember from photos of the Saucon Creek festival on June 3.
It’s done in acrylics, 24″ x 26″, finished in May, 2017.
This is lovely.
Even more beautiful in person! Indeed like a fairy tale. (Was this the one someone bought, or is it still for sale?) (K)
Just lovely Claudia! Brilliant use of color, really.
Thank you!
Thank you. Fun to work on this large scale.
Thank you. I like how it turned out. I still have it, it will not get out much since it is so big and I don’t always have space in the booth for it.
I love this one! I really love that tumble of glowing, sunshine rocks in the foreground, the cool and bold blues that create a sense of shade in the background, and those black trunk lines connecting the two areas of the painting in such a striking manner.
I love the colours you’ve used here Claudia…
Thank you. Working bigger than usual was an experience that ended up pretty well I think because I stuck to familiar themes and objects and colors. Practice on smaller things gave me confidence.
Thank you. My favorites.
Isn’t it! I may have to make more room or sell some stuff!
That’s how I got started selling. More art, not enough space.