House Inside a Fairy Tale

Here is the other large painting you may remember from photos of the Saucon Creek festival on June 3.

It’s done in acrylics, 24″ x 26″, finished in May, 2017.

House Inside a Fairy Tale

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I like how it turned out. I still have it, it will not get out much since it is so big and I don’t always have space in the booth for it.

  7. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love this one! I really love that tumble of glowing, sunshine rocks in the foreground, the cool and bold blues that create a sense of shade in the background, and those black trunk lines connecting the two areas of the painting in such a striking manner.

  9. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Working bigger than usual was an experience that ended up pretty well I think because I stuck to familiar themes and objects and colors. Practice on smaller things gave me confidence.

