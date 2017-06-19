Art-in-the-Park, West Park, Allentown, PA – here’s what happened

Art-in-the-Park, Allentown, PA!

Claudia McGill, Artist

We participated in this show on Saturday, June 17. Normally held in the park, the anticipated weather problems necessitated a move indoors, to the Masonic Temple right across the street.

Glad we were inside, as it did rain hard in the morning and off and on all day. I hate being out in the rain at a show. I do hate it.

Nonetheless, things were chaotic in getting set up, with everyone having to figure out the new layout, find their space, and haul items up and down stairs. Additionally, this is the first year for a new set of show organizers – the previous ones (30 years) having passed the baton. It all turned out fine and I give everyone compliments for adapting and making things really nice.

OK. So we had a spot in the lobby, right at the front door. Couldn’t have asked for a better one.

3 thoughts on "Art-in-the-Park, West Park, Allentown, PA – here's what happened

  2. Andrew McGill (@andrewmcgill)

    Neat to see inside the Masonic Temple after seeing the exterior for so many years. Looks like a nice space. Granted, I have not been in many (OK, maybe just one), but from every photo I’ve seen, they all have nice touches like the ones you describe here.

    Booth looks great, as usual! Glad the show worked out as best it could.

