Zoom Through the Library Fast As You Can

Some more of those blur photos – the ones where I take the camera and sweep it across the scene. These photos are of books at the library at Chestnut Hill College and were taken in April and May, 2017.
Excellent! (K)
symbolic of how we live our lives, right? Fast, missing the details but oh how lovely these blurred colors are!
These are fun to do and always a surprise.
Like being on a fast train, I always think.