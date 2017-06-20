I’m Trying to Study 4 Replies From January, 2017. Clay tile, 4″ x 4″. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
You’ve captured the moment perfectly Claudia – I can just imagine that man in the library just dying to tell some one to “shut up!”…
Thank you. It’s funny how we go along together in spaces like the library with our own private view. I think that’s what I felt doing this image.
I like the use of the bright red of the table. To me, it suggests that the table, that space for study, is a lure, the thing drawing attention, maybe like the figure is trying to turn all of the context of the space into background white noise so that he or she can focus on studying that book.
At first the table was another color, dark, I think, and it just looked…bla. So I changed it. I’ve always liked studying and I think a nice study spot makes a difference, hence something bright and warm and cozy – plus the balance of other colors needed it. And white noise is needed so much in the library – one noise or visual distraction standing out from the hum and there goes your thinking.