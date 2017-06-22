I took pictures of chickadees in the snow, back in the winter. I did these paintings of them – originally in snow. I was not happy with the blank whiteness, or maybe I didn’t want to revisit winter, so – I livened things up, made them warmer. I hope the chickadees like these homes I have made for them.

Acrylics, March 2017, 10″ x 8″.

