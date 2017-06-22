I took pictures of chickadees in the snow, back in the winter. I did these paintings of them – originally in snow. I was not happy with the blank whiteness, or maybe I didn’t want to revisit winter, so – I livened things up, made them warmer. I hope the chickadees like these homes I have made for them.
Acrylics, March 2017, 10″ x 8″.
Wonderful…they do look happy. (K)
Thank you. I do like chickadees and we have lots of them.
awww I love chicadees. These are wonderful. You captured their spirit I think.
Thank you. I love chickadees too And I’m so glad that you think I caught their spirit. I admire their plucky way of coping with anything and especially in winter. And they always look so neat and trim in the black and white color scheme.
Seconded the above. It’s amazing how much personality they can signify even with their little beaks.
So cute. 🙂
Yes. And so tiny!
Yes, like people, I think that they express themselves through gestures and positions.