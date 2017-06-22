Chickadees

8 Replies

I took pictures of chickadees in the snow, back in the winter. I did these paintings of them – originally in snow. I was not happy with the blank whiteness, or maybe I didn’t want to revisit winter, so – I livened things up, made them warmer. I hope the chickadees like these homes I have made for them.

Acrylics, March 2017, 10″ x 8″.

 

8 thoughts on “Chickadees

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I love chickadees too And I’m so glad that you think I caught their spirit. I admire their plucky way of coping with anything and especially in winter. And they always look so neat and trim in the black and white color scheme.

