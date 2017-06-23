January #16 – 8×10 Series 6 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I like that pocket of yellow enveloping the sun. Or maybe it’s the tail of a comet. But I like the juxtaposition of that warmth and glow against the cool blue area of sky.
I think I started off thinking as you said, the blue and yellow, and then later I thought about what was the actual thing going on. I like the idea of a kind of bowling ball sun making its way across the sky as the day goes on, that is what I thought.
I’ve always loved the way landscape can turn into patchwork. (K)
Yes, I remember when our son was in school at Penn State and we would go out there – grids of fields with such pleasing irregular shapes and fitting into each other.
Love the colours and shapes…
Thank you!