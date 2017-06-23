January #16 – 8×10 Series

6 Replies

From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery.

 

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “January #16 – 8×10 Series

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I like that pocket of yellow enveloping the sun. Or maybe it’s the tail of a comet. But I like the juxtaposition of that warmth and glow against the cool blue area of sky.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    I think I started off thinking as you said, the blue and yellow, and then later I thought about what was the actual thing going on. I like the idea of a kind of bowling ball sun making its way across the sky as the day goes on, that is what I thought.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Yes, I remember when our son was in school at Penn State and we would go out there – grids of fields with such pleasing irregular shapes and fitting into each other.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s