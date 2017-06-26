January #17 – 8×10 Series 4 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Well here we are in the middle of our galaxy, no doubt about it. (K)
I love that my mind wants to read that orb as a moon throwing out sunbeams.
Yes. The eye of the heavens upon us, in whatever form it takes and whoever it is!
I love that idea too. It encompasses the whole cycle of the sky that way. Night and day together as one. I love it.