Handwriting and Cards

I’ve been working on improving my handwriting, as you may know. One thing I’ve done to practice the new letter shapes I’ve learned is to watch TV and write down phrases of dialogue. This activity has done all kinds of good things for me – my handwriting has gotten better and more fluid; I use the phrases for poetry fodder, and now I have incorporated some of the pages into art activities. Here are a few items to look at.
Here, I wrote on the paper and then I crossed the paper with more lines. I got this idea from something I read – in the past, when paper was scarce and expensive, for whatever reason (such as during wartime), people wrote letters on the paper, and then the recipient would cross the paper with their own words and send it back. I found this intriguing. It seems it would be hard to read, but you can do it, and if you need to communicate, you make use of your resources as you have them. Anyway, here are a couple of ATC’s done that way.
Next, I used the handwriting as a background for more writing in this ATC. Random thoughts layered on random thoughts.
Here is a postcard made from scraps of handwriting paper with some more things on top. Shapes and words. I arranged and wrote with no intentions but it was fun to see if I had really said something profound, afterward. You be the judge…
Here’s an ATC – word scraps, a checkered floor beneath them, maybe, that they are lying on. Someone needs to get out a broom?
these are very cool!
Thank you. Handwriting as art. I like the way the words look no matter what they are saying.
I love that your handwriting is being incorporated into your artwork. I’m someone who is hesitant to add text to artwork (though I push myself to do it) but I always like what it adds to other people’s art.
I don’t like writing slogans or thoughts on artwork very much, but I like the look of random handwriting. Print of course is a different matter! But one reason I wanted better handwriting was to be able to add text to art books or to write out my poetry. I’m moving toward that, I think.
Way to go! Inspiring!
Thank you!
I love this. I have done it in my art journals for a variety of reasons. One of which is it just looks cool. Great way to practice handwriting, too! I love that you are using them as ATCs. I just signed up to teach an ATC making workshop in Dec! Have a great weekend and maybe I will see you in Tinicum next weekend!
I’d definitely say you are but I actually rather liked your handwriting at its starting point.
Thank you, and seeing you would be great. And I’m glad about the ATC class, too, the more the merrier, new recruits for the ATC world!
Others have said that. I much prefer the order and regularity and legibility of this new handwriting. I spent too many years in chaos and I reject it now wherever I can. I also enjoy the peaceful pace of this handwriting – making each letter correctly as I can, putting effort into this little part of my life. Lots of meaning for me. I’ll never go back.