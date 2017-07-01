Tiny Art Gallery – Offers Some Squiggles

You may remember back in April, 2017, we visited the Tiny Art Gallery? You know, the place where, if you are shopping for your dollhouse-sized location, whether you are a dollhouse-sized person or just interested in the small art world – well, I’m getting all tangled up in this sentence, but I think you know what I mean.

Anyway, the Tiny Art Gallery has some new offerings. This is the Squiggle collection.

ATC-sized, 2.5″ x 3.5″. All in acrylics.

