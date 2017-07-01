Tiny Art Gallery – Offers Some Squiggles

2 Replies

You may remember back in April, 2017, we visited the Tiny Art Gallery? You know, the place where, if you are shopping for your dollhouse-sized location, whether you are a dollhouse-sized person or just interested in the small art world – well, I’m getting all tangled up in this sentence, but I think you know what I mean.

Anyway, the Tiny Art Gallery has some new offerings. This is the Squiggle collection.

ATC-sized, 2.5″ x 3.5″. All in acrylics.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Tiny Art Gallery – Offers Some Squiggles

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    It is amazing to me how these tiny cards can have so much complexity. And yet very simple, since they are so small. I puzzle over this when I make this particular kind – the abstract painting thing – knowing when to stop. Or even how to start.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s