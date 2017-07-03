January #18 – 8×10 Series 9 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery. This painting is the last one. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
You are inspiring me to try some painting with simple forms. It has such impact. (K)
Thank you. I found (am finding) that as I go on in painting, I get more and more attracted to simplifying and the interaction of the various parts of the painting, no matter what is is supposed to be representing (I seem to do better if I have a real world scene in mind, I like that better than just vaguely starting off, although it might end up in the same place!) I was set on this course by a happenstance intro to paintings of Nicolas de Stael. Not that mind look like his, but, it gave me an idea of the potential of the abstract landscape idea.
I seem to have gotten more complex as time goes on, at least with collage. But I haven’t done much painting in a while at all. I’m going to try it and see what happens.
I will be waiting to see what comes from this idea. With great anticipation!
You’ve achieved some really scrumptious texture in this one. There’s a real mid-century design vibe to the use of shape and colour too that very much appeals to me.
Me too!
Thank you. It’s those crayons, they work so great on this canvas textured board, i think. And I like the way this one turned out. Kind of low and confiding, is how I feel it.
I love the colours, textures and shapes Claudia and you create such depth….
Thank you. I think layering of the colors is doing that for me. There needs to be a lot of paint on the surface to suit my eye, I think.