In Which I Am Inspired to Try This At Home

4 Replies

You may say, and what is it?

Erosion bundles.

I learned about them here on Evelyn Flint Art. The idea appealed to me. So I gathered up some stray scraps of paper, some rusty objects (thanking the Claudia McGill Museum for the loan, by the way, and I will say again, the Museum will be back!), some string, photos…

Erosion Bundle 7-17 #1 001

I put these pieces together into bundles. I didn’t give much thought to the groupings; I just set layers together and tied them up. I numbered them with the idea that I’d remember to look for all of them when I want to retrieve them. Seven, I must remember that there are seven…

Erosion Bundle 7-17 #2 002

Then yesterday I took them outside to my back yard.

It was pouring rain so I didn’t stay out long. Here is an overall view of the location they now occupy, with arrows pointing to the ones in view…

er 5005

Today, in better weather, my husband weighted them down so they wouldn’t blow away. I have learned that 2-3 months makes some nice artifacts, from Evelyn’s examples. So I’ll keep an eye on them and see what results.

And a thank you to Evelyn for the inspiration!

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “In Which I Am Inspired to Try This At Home

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    Intriguing. My arty friend Jana has had a lot of success doing something very similar and uses the resulting objects and papers in all sorts of wonderful ways. I look forward to seeing what emerges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s