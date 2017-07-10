Lined Up

Here are some recent artist trading cards. I started with casual line drawings I had done here and there, glued them to the card with whatever else seemed to fit, and then added some paint. Or not.

    I’ve been trying to sketch people really fast as they move around (such as at the art fair I was in this weekend) and I think it is helping me sharpen my sense of what it takes to convey a person’s expression and bearing. I have a long way to go but I think I’m getting better at observing. Thanks.

