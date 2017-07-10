Here are some recent artist trading cards. I started with casual line drawings I had done here and there, glued them to the card with whatever else seemed to fit, and then added some paint. Or not.
Like those facial expressions- good going!
I’ve been trying to sketch people really fast as they move around (such as at the art fair I was in this weekend) and I think it is helping me sharpen my sense of what it takes to convey a person’s expression and bearing. I have a long way to go but I think I’m getting better at observing. Thanks.