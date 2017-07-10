Tinicum Arts Festival – the Third Day

Claudia McGill, Artist

You saw the photos of our set-up at this show. That was on Friday, July 7. Saturday, the first day of the show, and Sunday, the final day, were pretty similar days. Except for the downpour right before closing time on Saturday!

Well, we got things closed up and everything stayed dry, and that is what counts.

The show turned out well. I’ve got a whole list of thank-you’s to people who bought from me – I appreciate it.

There are the art friends I caught up with – Pam, Aiden, Carol from Easton. We also had great neighbors at this show who I enjoyed talking with.

My sister- and brother-in-law (my husband’s sister and her husband, I guess would make things clearer) came by on Saturday, which I really appreciated. I also received visits from Missy and from John G (and his new little dog, Winnie…he brought her up…