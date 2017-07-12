Life is an Enigma 4 Replies Clay tile, 4″ x 4″, January, 2017. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Adorable. 🙂
Thank you!
Oooh. I am loving the colour palette on this tile. Interestingly, my brain is insisting on forming a torso from the negative shapes between the trees and turning the branches into upraised arms.
Thank you. The tree negative shapes, sometimes I find myself making the trees so that it is the negative space I’m really looking at. It switches as the painting goes on. I love when that happens.