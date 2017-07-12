Life is an Enigma

Clay tile, 4″ x 4″, January, 2017.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    Oooh. I am loving the colour palette on this tile. Interestingly, my brain is insisting on forming a torso from the negative shapes between the trees and turning the branches into upraised arms.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. The tree negative shapes, sometimes I find myself making the trees so that it is the negative space I’m really looking at. It switches as the painting goes on. I love when that happens.

