Observation

My cat posed for this painting.

Acrylics, 12″ x 16″, March, 2017.

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Our cat (he!) is the best cat ever, I think, and we’ve had about 10 over 30 years. He’s also very satisfied with himself, I think he’s earned it, surviving a car accident as a baby that left him with one eye and lots of other scars. He does love attention !

  8. Claudia McGill Post author

    I am laughing because I have thought the same thing, but backwards, when I read about how Romans reclined to eat, I imagined cats. Not that I thought they were cats or I saw cats, but that I translated their posture from my reference, cats! But I love your version, because…cats are royalty, in their own minds if not in ours, but in my house, it is all our minds. If you know what I mean!

  10. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I was wondering if maybe I strayed away from the subject too much and got caught up in the colors and shapes, but — my cat was ok with the result (!) and I really enjoyed doing the painting this way.

