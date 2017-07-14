Observation 10 Replies My cat posed for this painting. Acrylics, 12″ x 16″, March, 2017. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
So sweet!
I hope (s)he was pleased with the outcome.
Our cat (he!) is the best cat ever, I think, and we’ve had about 10 over 30 years. He’s also very satisfied with himself, I think he’s earned it, surviving a car accident as a baby that left him with one eye and lots of other scars. He does love attention !
I’ll bet!
Thank you. Our cat is the best cat! And I love depicting cats in general because – I love cats.
I love the bold color! Just like his personality.
Love it! I love when cats just flop down like that to rest. They make me think of little Roman Emperors.
I am laughing because I have thought the same thing, but backwards, when I read about how Romans reclined to eat, I imagined cats. Not that I thought they were cats or I saw cats, but that I translated their posture from my reference, cats! But I love your version, because…cats are royalty, in their own minds if not in ours, but in my house, it is all our minds. If you know what I mean!
Love this! The cat and all the colors!
Thank you. I was wondering if maybe I strayed away from the subject too much and got caught up in the colors and shapes, but — my cat was ok with the result (!) and I really enjoyed doing the painting this way.