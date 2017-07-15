Tiny Art Gallery – Cosmic Circles

Yes, we are back. The Tiny Art Gallery presents some Cosmic Circles.
All are ATC-sized, 2.5″ x 3.5″, done in acrylics on recycled cardboard.
ooh, that last one is a little dramatic!
Thank you. What kind of galaxy will emerge from this circle…hmmm…should we be taking precautions?
Maybe, but, it’s small……let’s wait and see.
These always have great energy. I am especially drawn to that last one. It really pulls me in. It makes me think of sunsets, flames, lava, and the Eye of Sauron all at once.
they look like eyes to me – I love this series
I had to look up the Eye reference (been a while since I read those books and I am adding it to my list of to be reread along with Daphne du Maurier whose name I cam across in something else recently. I am now circling back on things I read decades ago, how is that happening?) and I love the connection to something mystical and magical, and fierce! There is really something about circles, I can’t seem to stop making them, either, because as with the trees, there is something they have in them that is answering something in me, maybe I will find out through my art – or maybe, just more circles because I like the motion of drawing them!
Thank you. Others have seen the eye idea as well. That interests me, I did not have that in mind when I did these, but I wonder now why I didn’t, as it is so apparent. I like the idea of the eye looking out, or us looking in, from/to the center, there being some kind of a pullling or pushing force to it.