A couple of artist trading cards. I made backgrounds from magazine papers, glued on the dark figures, and added details with India ink.
I love all of the lines in the background of the first one but, predictably, I love the one with the cat. I like the way the cat sits on a throne of its own choosing, master of all it surveys.
Funny you say this, I made the backgrounds first, then added the figures. Never did I think of a person sitting on that pedestal, from the beginning I knew it would be a cat!