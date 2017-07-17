Cutouts

2 Replies

A couple of artist trading cards. I made backgrounds from magazine papers, glued on the dark figures, and added details with India ink.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Cutouts

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love all of the lines in the background of the first one but, predictably, I love the one with the cat. I like the way the cat sits on a throne of its own choosing, master of all it surveys.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Funny you say this, I made the backgrounds first, then added the figures. Never did I think of a person sitting on that pedestal, from the beginning I knew it would be a cat!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s