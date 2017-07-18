Plein Air Paintings

I’m not sure if I ever posted these paintings done at the plein air event I attended in early June, 2017. If I did do it, well, here they are again.
Advertisements
I’m not sure if I ever posted these paintings done at the plein air event I attended in early June, 2017. If I did do it, well, here they are again.
These are both great. I really like that red tree in the bottom one.
That turquoise window has something special behind it…I can tell. (K)
Thank you. I originally was painting it red with the idea of painting some other color over it, but…I really liked the red, so I left it.
I love the mystery of looking into a window and seeing a little, or maybe even hardly anything at all, but…the mind fills in and makes a story from even a little information. One of my favorite things to do, getting a glimpse and coming up with a whole world from it.
It just works so well with the rest of the piece.
That serendipity thing again. And the idea of working with the painting vs. imposing on it.