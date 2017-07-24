Group or Individual Portraits

Here are some artist trading cards. I created backgrounds with paint, added cut out figures, and used my NeoColor I crayons. Sometimes you just keep going until you are finished, don’t you?
And sometimes beyond as well! But there’s always the journey…(K)
The journey is everything. There is really nothing else, I think. Getting to the end of it is – just another journey starting. Enough philosophy. You know what I mean. There is always — more. Choosing to go there or not is also part of the journey.
I always enjoy these little figures filled with text.
Especially I like doing this with dictionary pages. The paper! The tiny precisely printed and delineated (visually and meaning-wise) words!
Love ’em! I see several ‘faces’ in the last one, even a “skull” in the lower left hand corner and then an abstract face peeking out….these are fun! And they are small ATCs? WOW!
Thank you. Sometimes I think the small scale makes pictures out of things that in larger pieces would just get lost. I like that about the size of ATC’s. But, I tend to like to work smaller, anyway.
Love this work, Claudia. Your style is so distinctive. N.
Thanks. I feel there are still a lot of these little people in me waiting for their turn. I find creating their different attitudes and postures fascinating.