Group or Individual Portraits

Here are some artist trading cards. I created backgrounds with paint, added cut out figures, and used my NeoColor I crayons. Sometimes you just keep going until you are finished, don’t you?

    The journey is everything. There is really nothing else, I think. Getting to the end of it is – just another journey starting. Enough philosophy. You know what I mean. There is always — more. Choosing to go there or not is also part of the journey.

    Love ’em! I see several ‘faces’ in the last one, even a “skull” in the lower left hand corner and then an abstract face peeking out….these are fun! And they are small ATCs? WOW!

    Thank you. Sometimes I think the small scale makes pictures out of things that in larger pieces would just get lost. I like that about the size of ATC’s. But, I tend to like to work smaller, anyway.

    Thanks. I feel there are still a lot of these little people in me waiting for their turn. I find creating their different attitudes and postures fascinating.

