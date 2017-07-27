Two Houses and Some Trees

These paintings were done in June, 2017. They are 6″ x 6″, in acrylics. It may interest you to know they are reworkings of paintings I did a while back. The more I looked at them in their earlier versions, the more bla I felt about them. So – personality transplant. Or amendment. Anyway, I like these better.
Advertisements
I like that you revisit and revise old works of art. It’s a form of creative recycling. I too find I look at older art and think “ugh” and sometimes feel compelled to have another crack at the subject. It’s always informative to see how much my approach and style has changed.
Beautiful, this time it was the trees that got my attantion first. Lovely color combinations, clean and simple, but lots of light and depth! It’s easy to overcomplicate things, but this is just right, you don’t need more! Love it 🙂
Yes, and it all starts because I don’t like to waste the board or canvas and also there is the work I have already put in…it always seems to me that there is a way to pull out the best of the composition if I keep trying. Persistence. But also, some pieces are meant to evolve, I have come to believe that, too. Once again, it is the effort that is rewarding, not always the results.
Thank you! I think that in their earlier incarnations, I felt these pieces were dull and drab, and fixing them in this way made me feel a lot better – they seem more hopeful and happier. For some reason it seemed important to me to make these changes, even if all they were was little paintings. I am happy with how they turned out now, it is good to feel satisfied.
Always enjoy your use of bold colors.
Thank you. Go big or go home, that’s my color motto!