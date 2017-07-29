Ink Strokes

The postcards were made in May, 2017, using India Ink on top of a collaged background.

    Thank you. Those Chines brushes and ink have been worth their weight in gold. I find my drawing style gets a whole new look and feel to it, and using the brushes also feel very different from a pen or a regular paintbrush.

    Thank you. I really like the way ink and Chinese brush work with almost everything and they came out so nicely here with the paper, I do like it.

