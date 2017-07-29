Out Into the Sunshine

I have been nominated for a blog award by Doctor Kandinsky. Now, I don’t do awards, but I always appreciate the feeling behind the nomination. It is very meaningful to me to have my work make enough of an impression on someone to merit being singled out, and I am very grateful for it.
I am writing this post as a thank you, and because I was intrigued by the set of questions posed, I wanted to answer them. I feel that I got the better of this situation, certainly, by being able to express some opinions and think about some issues. I’ve also taken the opportunity to post some images from the past – this blog has been going on since February, 2013…
Thank you, Doctor Kandinsky!
The questions posed and my answers:
1. do you think there’s a difference between art and decoration? why?
This question has been debated by better minds than mine. I will say that I do not like hearing someone say, as they look over my work in my booth at an art fair: “Do you have anything in (fill in color)? I need something for my living room.” – or – If you had a picture of a (fill in animal, object, whatever), I would buy it, because I collect pictures of them.” If you say these things in my booth, I will get a cold look on my face very quickly and I will try very hard not to sell you anything. I’m not kidding.
2. who’s your favorite painter (or writer)?
No favorites. There are just too many choices and each one offering something the others don’t. Let me just keep choosing from the endless buffet, that is all I ask.
3. when you look at art what are you looking for?
I am looking for something that stops me in my tracks.
4. do emotions have colors?
Yes, of course they do.
5. do you think that concept art is a joke?
I am not really sure of the definition of concept art so I can’t answer. If you want to be taken seriously by me, then sincerity must shine through.
6. does blogging help you to be creative?
I answer this with a 200% yes. Having this audience has meant everything for me.
7. Da Vinci or Van Kooning?
Neither.
8. do you believe that artwork (paintings, photos, sculpture, literature, …) is more likely to speak to our mind or to our soul?
I do not think there is a line between soul, mind, or body. Art, like every experience, is to me something that rushes in wherever it can and roots itself in the places it finds best suited for it.
9. what is more important to you: technique or spontaneity?
If there is no technique, there is nothing to work with in a spontaneous way. I think in art, as in everything, skills have to be learned and exist in order to have a means of expression. I think the question needs to be: what is more important, planning or spontaneity, and I would say, my experience is that in every endeavor each one of these comes in waves, alternating with the other.
10. is street-art vandalism?
Like so many other things, it all depends.
11. how about young children as teachers in art schools?
No.
12. why do people whisper when they talk inside of museums?
Because: they are intimidated by the look and atmosphere of the place, in the more haughty ones. Don’t like to attract attention to themselves in any situation. The acoustics of many museums amplify the least little noise. Were told by the teacher on that field trip so long ago that they’d in trouble back at school if they didn’t shut up right now. Are afraid their opinions will be overheard. Are afraid their opinions are uninformed or ignorant or embarrassing and will be overheard. Are shushed by the guards. Are shushed by other patrons. Are shushed by the people they’ve come to the museum with. Or, all of the above!
Claudia, a well-deserved nomination. Best, Laura
Thank you. And I am loving the stories you are putting out. Look forward to it every week.
the artwork offered throughout the answers really enhanced the answers. And I found myself nodding in agreement all the way through. Regarding the last question I don’t mind people talking in the in-door voice about the works, listening in i can hear something about the work that i find illuinating, but i really don’t want to hear about how some contractors remodelling the bathroom are slow-walking the project while i’m trying to engage with a work (that really happened).
Thank you. My version involved a guard telling me some years back how much my son looked like me, in her normal voice; I whispered back the answers. I just felt out of place on that topic in a museum with other people trying to look around though the guard was perfectly ok with it!
and then there are the people who silently move from one painting to next stopping just long enough to take a picture of it with their phone. :0
Or the ones who read the info cards to Their companion but don’t look at the work.
:0
The wide selection of art here is the biggest treat (although it’s always good to hear your voice). So much wonderfulness I can’t pick a favorite, although maybe “Four Squares”…anyway it showcases just what an amazing artist you are. And then there’s also the poetry! (K)
I love your answers. I was nodding along, agreeing with you.
Nice work here displayed – and I agree with most of the answers!
Thank you. I decided to add art from past months and years on the blog, since this post was kind of a round up of philosophy and so on. I like to revisit what I was doing in the past. Forgot about some of these pieces, particularly the one you mentioned – I realize I still have it and some like it, in my art-to-save drawer.
Thank you. I usually don’t answer these award questions but I thought these were great ones and made me dig into my mental filing cabinets.
Thank you. I enjoyed looking back into my archives from 2013 and so on and it reminds me of the path I am on, as did answering the questions.
I don’t do blog awards either but I just love all the art work you’ve posted with each question, they’re all just lovely Claudia!
Thank you. The questions made me think about my overall feelings on some topics and I wanted to show artwork from the past to go along with it. I’ve only been blogging for 4 years or so, so these pieces are not that old, but – I enjoyed looking back. Made me think I might post images from WAY back – a few retrospectives? I’m thinking…
It’s amazing how you can look at something from past years and totally misplace the making of it. Well, it’s good to be amazed I think, even at yourself.
Reading your answers, I am reminded once again of what I love most about you, Claudia McGill. The integrated integrity of your human parts, your expansive world, your technical craft, your creations’ faces. Thank you for sharing this.
I have sold most of my work, that is what I made it for, originally, and so I don’t have much of it around (good thing I always took pictures…) but now I am less interested in selling and I keep more art. Glad I am doing this now though I can’t say why. I try not to wonder what has happened to so many of these pieces, these years later…just be reminded of enjoying making them.
I cannot think how to thank you for this compliment. I am overwhelmed. In a good way. Made my week. Thank you.
I would love to see some of your work from WAY back…. !
It’s great that you could make a living from selling your work. Not many people can. That’s something to be proud of.
I am thinking about it. I’ll have to look through my photos…
Yes, thank you, I have felt that way. It is hard work and sometimes intimidating to represent yourself in this way, selling and also being so wrapped up in your product, so to speak. I certainly have many stories to tell.!!!