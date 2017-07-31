We Left Something of Ourselves Behind

These artist trading cards were created by painting a background on the cards in acrylics. Then I took the cutout figures, laid them on top, and painted over them.
Peeling up each stencil, the figure’s shape remained. Then I used NeoColor I crayons here and there as I liked.
Each person a mystery to him/her self. (K)
I always think of these stencils, these and others I have done, like the people in Pompeii who left their imprints in the ash.
I love that image! Perfect.
Love these! I am a big fan of negative spaces in art work and these are glorious examples. The contrasting textures are great too.
Thank you. That stencil technique, a red-letter day
when I learned about that. It is so versatile and results often unexpected.