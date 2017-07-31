We Left Something of Ourselves Behind

These artist trading cards were created by painting a background on the cards in acrylics. Then I took the cutout figures, laid them on top, and painted over them.

Peeling up each stencil, the figure’s shape remained. Then I used NeoColor I crayons here and there as I liked.

We Left Something of Ourselves Behind

