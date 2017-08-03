What Would I Do Without My Brushes?

Finger paint? Oh, wait, I already do that sometimes.
Sticks from the back yard? Plastic spackle tools? Cardboard?
Let’s veer into printing. Or spattering.
All right, there are lots of ways to put paint on a surface, but my brushes are still my best friends. Though if you take a look at this group, you may feel I don’t treat them very well.
I tell every brush that comes into my house: You will have an exciting but strenuous life.
So far no one has picked up and left upon hearing those words.
OK. Look at the photos and see for yourself. I think you’ll notice they are full of energy, once they get going.
Advertisements
We so often overlook our tools. A fitting tribute. (K)
Thank you. They deserve a bit of praise here and there…sometimes I think they are the ones with the ideas.
That’s so true!
If I ever want to be filled with guilt, I think about how I abuse my brushes…
Yes. Mine live a very hard life. Some even have to go from painting to clay glazing and that is truly grueling- the rough surfaces turn them bald fast!
Odorless turpentine…..eats those fine bristles – literally overnight. You’d think I’d learn.
Wow. Thank goodness our brushes have no idea what’s in their futures or they’d refuse to leave the store.
I’ve had some brushes since college days (not many though). I must say I treat my brushes very nicely as they serve me well. I hate painting with dirty water so change the water a lot and wash the brushes with a gentle soap at the same time. I love my brushes!!!! N.
Cute!!
Thank you!
You are the kind of painter I would like to be. I treat my pens and clay tools this way. But my poor brushes…