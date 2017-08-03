What Would I Do Without My Brushes?

Finger paint? Oh, wait, I already do that sometimes.

Sticks from the back yard? Plastic spackle tools? Cardboard?

Let’s veer into printing. Or spattering.

All right, there are lots of ways to put paint on a surface, but my brushes are still my best friends. Though if you take a look at this group, you may feel I don’t treat them very well.

I tell every brush that comes into my house: You will have an exciting but strenuous life.

So far no one has picked up and left upon hearing those words.

OK. Look at the photos and see for yourself. I think you’ll notice they are full of energy, once they get going.

Advertisements