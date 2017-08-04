Sun, House, House, People 4 Replies Acrylic paintings done in June, 2017. Each one is 6″ x 6″ on wood board. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Ahh these are charming and cheery. We’ve had a dearth of sunshine over here this summer guess you are having better weather. Hopefully some good weather for you to do some plein air painting perhaps?!
So much energy packed into 6 inches. The sun is my favorite. (K)
We’ve also have a strange summer – a rainy cold spring and then leaping into very hot weather. Very sunny and humid. I have done a little outside work but in the heat the paint acts strange, so I’ve done some ink drawings instead. I think fall will be better, if we stay dry and not too rainy, but – I think fall is the best season we have here in Pennsylvania – beautiful for the plants and mild for a long time before winter sets in.
Thank you. I’ve experimented with small sized squares from 4 x 4 to 12 x 12 and I think 6 x 6 or 8 x8 are my favorite. Big enough to have some room but requiring simplicity and focus.