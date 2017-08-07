Woman Wearing Glasses

These mail art postcards were made with found papers and two drawings from my little sketchbook of the head of a woman with glasses. I don’t remember where I drew her, or when, and she never knew it happened. Anyway, this is how it all ended up. I’ve put her in two new situations.
The red bird touches me especially this morning. (and you will see why tomorrow). (K)
Good, I’ll be waiting to see!
You have such great ideas combining collage with drawing, Claudia. I love both of these, but the first one is super clever with the dictionary patchwork!
Thank you. I like combining collage and painting or drawing because it adds complexity and is just fun. !!!
I especially like the first one because I like the way the areas of yellow pop against the monochrome and the way the composition creates columns and stripes.
Thank you, I made the background first and then set the lady on top. It was as if they knew the other was waiting to make the match. And print always does such a job of emphasizing straight lines, being what it is, of course, but somehow I am always amazed by the effect anyway.