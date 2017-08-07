Woman Wearing Glasses

These mail art postcards were made with found papers and two drawings from my little sketchbook of the head of a woman with glasses. I don’t remember where I drew her, or when, and she never knew it happened. Anyway, this is how it all ended up. I’ve put her in two new situations.

 

6 thoughts on “Woman Wearing Glasses

  3. Carol A. More

    You have such great ideas combining collage with drawing, Claudia. I love both of these, but the first one is super clever with the dictionary patchwork!

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you, I made the background first and then set the lady on top. It was as if they knew the other was waiting to make the match. And print always does such a job of emphasizing straight lines, being what it is, of course, but somehow I am always amazed by the effect anyway.

