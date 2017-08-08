Outdoors Under the Sky 4 Replies These paintings are 8″ x 8″, done in acrylics, June, 2017. “Lady Leaning Against a Fence” “House and Orange Sky” Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Your paintings always have a lovely textural quality to them Claudia….
Thank you. I think it is the layering of paint that does that. One color adds to the next one in ways I never can anticipate but I like how it ends up.
I adore the glowing skies in each of these paintings. There is a gorgeous tactile quality to them too.
Thank you. I think it’s all the layers of color. And my dream of the ideal day.