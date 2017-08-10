Going From One to the Other

Mail art postcard,
First I made the background of collaged magazine papers. Then I drew the bridge and other details with India ink. Last, the little red figure was set in place.
There, my part of the story ends, and you supply your own next chapter.
I love that vivid pop of colour the figure provides among all the neutrals and monochrome. Of course, drawn as I am to fairytales, I read this is a contemporary take on Red Riding Hood. She’s crossing the bridge to get to Grandmother’s house. I wonder what version of a wolf she will meet?
I like the RRH reading. I think she’s going to work in the city and in her office it’s a fairy tale of the grim Grimm kind.