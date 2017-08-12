Stencil Guy

These are all mail art postcards made using the same figure. Let me think how I did these…

I cut out the figure from a paint card. I like the stiffness of the cardboard and yet it is not too thick.

Then I took some already-painted postcards and did my work. The first two are stencils with some details added.

The last card is the figure itself – I turned it over to the non-paint color side (you can see the black painting seeping around the edges from when I used it earlier) coloring it yellow and gluing it down.

One figure, reappearing in multiple roles…

 

6 thoughts on “Stencil Guy

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you! It’s fun to cut these people out, they seem to emerge from the scissors. And by the way , thank you for the postcard, I haven’t gotten around to writing to you yet, I apologize. What a nice surprise it was!

