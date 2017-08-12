Stencil Guy

These are all mail art postcards made using the same figure. Let me think how I did these…

I cut out the figure from a paint card. I like the stiffness of the cardboard and yet it is not too thick.

Then I took some already-painted postcards and did my work. The first two are stencils with some details added.

The last card is the figure itself – I turned it over to the non-paint color side (you can see the black painting seeping around the edges from when I used it earlier) coloring it yellow and gluing it down.

One figure, reappearing in multiple roles…

