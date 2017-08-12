Stencil Guy

These are all mail art postcards made using the same figure. Let me think how I did these…
I cut out the figure from a paint card. I like the stiffness of the cardboard and yet it is not too thick.
Then I took some already-painted postcards and did my work. The first two are stencils with some details added.
The last card is the figure itself – I turned it over to the non-paint color side (you can see the black painting seeping around the edges from when I used it earlier) coloring it yellow and gluing it down.
One figure, reappearing in multiple roles…
Advertisements
That pose makes me think of someone stretching out kinks in their spine after a long day of sitting at a desk.
Me at the library !
Great job Claudia
Thank you. I love stencils. There is something about the repetition and the magical-seeming results that really appeals.
He looks like he is dancing. Nice.
Thank you! It’s fun to cut these people out, they seem to emerge from the scissors. And by the way , thank you for the postcard, I haven’t gotten around to writing to you yet, I apologize. What a nice surprise it was!