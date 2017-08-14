They All Include Handwriting

Here are three mail art postcards, all including handwriting, and all using up scraps of this or that.

This bird postcard was made by painting a background (including the blue blob I later turned into the bird) and pasting strips of handwriting practice paper around it.

Next, I covered my cardboard surface with scraps of handwriting practice paper and glued on a little drawing. Voila! Done.

This card featured a painted background, letters stenciled on, and then some paper scraps added. Plus some scribbling into the paint.

People, save your scraps. They are useful.

Advertisements