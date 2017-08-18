Woman with Arms Crossed

13 Replies

This tiny painting is 4″ x 4″, acrylics on board, July, 2017.

Woman with arms crossed 7-17 4x4A

Advertisements

13 thoughts on “Woman with Arms Crossed

  9. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. This is such a tiny little painting, it is hard for me not to want to keep on working, I think knowing when to stop is almost more than knowing when to start. It has taken practice. What you said means a lot to me.

  10. Evelyn Flint

    Lovely work Claudia – and I agree with Nina’s comment above! It may be a small painting but it speaks volumes, please don’t work on it any more, it’s perfect just as it is…. !

  12. Laura (PA Pict)

    My interpretation is that the figure is clutching some large books. I really like the way you’ve created a suggestion of highlights on the figure and the way the black of the figure connects to the black line in the background.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s