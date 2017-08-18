Woman with Arms Crossed 13 Replies This tiny painting is 4″ x 4″, acrylics on board, July, 2017. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Frances Bacon in Skirt with Laptop??? Love it!
The model was a picture of a guy in the magazine Architectural Digest. True story.
All I can say is…”sorry!”
I wouldn’t want to really face that transgression…
Well! Fancy that?
Mind your manners, she says…
I never tire of viewing your unique and wonderful artworks.
Thank you. This made my day. !!!
You say so much with so few brushstrokes. I think your art is wonderful. N.
Thank you. This is such a tiny little painting, it is hard for me not to want to keep on working, I think knowing when to stop is almost more than knowing when to start. It has taken practice. What you said means a lot to me.
Lovely work Claudia – and I agree with Nina’s comment above! It may be a small painting but it speaks volumes, please don’t work on it any more, it’s perfect just as it is…. !
Thank you. No, it’s done, I’ve put it away. But it is hard for me to know when to stop!
My interpretation is that the figure is clutching some large books. I really like the way you’ve created a suggestion of highlights on the figure and the way the black of the figure connects to the black line in the background.
Thank you. It’s delicate process, making these little figures. I have some more 4×4 and I want to do more of these people.