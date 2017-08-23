Tiny Art Gallery – August Field Trip: Two

The Tiny Art Gallery does like to show you squiggles. Because the Tiny Art Gallery artist likes to make them!

ATC-sized on recycled cardboard, 2.5″ x 3.5″.

2 thoughts on “Tiny Art Gallery – August Field Trip: Two

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    The squiggles add some extra energy to the pieces. I am trying to decide on a favourite and I think it might be the middle one because of the spatter and the burst of orange.

